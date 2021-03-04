NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say beat a subway rider with a cane in Brooklyn.
It happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 on board an A train approaching the Euclid Avenue station.READ MORE: NYPD: Brutal Subway Beating Of Asian Man On Lower East Side Considered Hate Crime
Police said the suspect hit the 30-year-old victim in the head multiple times.READ MORE: NYC District Attorneys Say Time Has Come To Make Assaults On Transit Workers A Crime Punishable By Up To 1 Year In Jail
He took off in an unknown direction at Euclid Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for cuts to his face.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Attacked With Sock Full Of Coins With Son On Subway
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.