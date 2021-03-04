CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, New York, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was attacked last week while on the subway with her 8-year-old son.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on board a northbound 6 train entering the Hunts Point Avenue station in the Bronx.

READ MORE: Subway Mayhem: NYPD Searching For Multiple Suspects In 3 Separate Attacks In Last Few Weeks

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said a man kicked the 45-year-old woman’s foot and then hit her in the head with a sock full of coins.

READ MORE: Long Island Woman Sentenced To 9 Months In Prison For Death Of Anti-Gang Activist Evelyn Rodriguez

She was taken to the hospital with a cut on her head.

The search continues for her attack.

MORE NEWS: Norah O'Donnell Previews Exclusive Interview With Cuomo Accuser On CBS Evening News

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team