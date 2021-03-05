NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is holding a virtual towel drive because there’s a shortage caused by the pandemic.
The ASPCA usually relies on towel donations from hotels and fitness centers, but many of those businesses have been closed or had much less business. Additionally, in-person donations have been temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution.
The towels are used for spring cleaning and medical procedures, along with bedding for foster animals.
There’s been a 64% increase in animals being fostered during the pandemic.
Anyone who wants to contribute can visit ASPCA.org/AdoptionCenter to find information on how to donate through the organization’s AmazonSmile Charity List.