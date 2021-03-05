NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say knocked a 5-year-old boy off his bicycle in Washington Square Park.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Police said the suspect kicked the child’s bike, causing him to fall off.
He allegedly kicked the bike again as the boy was leaving the park with his mother.
The suspect was last seen heading east on Washington Square South from Thompson Street.
The boy was not hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.