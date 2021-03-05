NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A portrait of a dog was stolen from a bar in the Bronx, and it was all caught on camera.
It happened around 1 a.m. on Feb. 20 outside Alfie’s Place on East 177th Street.READ MORE: New York City Movie Theaters Reopen Friday, As Tri-State Area Eases COVID Restrictions
Surveillance video shows two suspects use a ladder to reach the portrait attached to a sign.READ MORE: FDNY Battles Multiple Fires Overnight; 80-Year-Old Woman Killed In East Village Blaze
One man brings it down the ladder, and they walk away.
Police are searching for the suspects and the painting.MORE NEWS: Woman In Viral Series Of TikTok Videos Finds Secret Room In New York City Apartment
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.