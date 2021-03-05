NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Vaccinations for the elderly and homebound seniors in New York City are underway.
A field team of FDNY and medical professionals registered dozens of people and administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Brighton House in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, on Friday.READ MORE: Reports: Top Cuomo Aides Allegedly Altered July Report To Conceal Number Of Nursing Home Deaths
The one-dose shot doesn’t have the same refrigeration requirements as Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines, making it easier to provide door-to-door vaccination service.
“I think that this is very marvelous that they’re going to do this in this building,” Brighton Beach resident Rose Bunchik said. “And Johnson & Johnson is very limited vaccine because it just came out.”READ MORE: New York State Senate, Assembly Vote To Curb Gov. Cuomo's Emergency Powers
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC Vaccinations By Zip Code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Initially, the focus is on Brighton Beach and Co-Op City in the Bronx, but the effort will ramp up in just over a week.
The goal is to vaccinate 240 people a day.MORE NEWS: COVID 1 Year Later: Health Care Workers, Patients Grateful For Progress Made In Treating Virus
To schedule an in-home COVID vaccine appointment for homebound New York City residents, visit vax4nyc.nyc.gov/patient/s/ or call 877-829-4692.