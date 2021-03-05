NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people are hospitalized, including two children, after a multi-vehicle crash sent debris flying through the air during the morning commute in Manhattan.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the corner of 2nd Avenue and East 50th Street in Midtown.

Police said a white van was driving south on 2nd Ave. when it hit a black Toyota Camry, causing the Camry to spin out and crash into an outdoor dining area nearby. Fortunately, no one was inside the structure.

The white van then crashed into a pole about a block away at 49th Street.

Police said seven people were taken to the hospital, including two children, ages 5 and 7, who were on the street and hit by debris.

Business owners and people who live in the area describe what happened.

“He came right out and called 911. Luckily, no one got hurt. We had people sitting in all these huts. Luckily, just some debris made it over here and nothing more,” Zack Israel told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon.

“We heard the sirens all morning. My son said he woke up and heard a boom, like a bomb falling from a building and screens,” another person added.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition and expected to be OK.

Police said the driver of the van is in custody.

Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this breaking news.