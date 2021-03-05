RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey high school senior who suffers from a chronic disease got a heartwarming surprise Friday.
A caravan of people in Ridgewood drove by Michael Alters' house to cheer him up.
The pandemic has made his journey more challenging, so his guidance counselor gathered the police and fire departments, as well as others, to lift his spirits.
He says it meant so much.
"I have been feeling down lately 'cause of all the things that have been going on, but this brought me up and was able to cheer me," Michael said. "I wasn't expecting this at all."
More than 100 students also created a video for Michael, sending him well wishes.