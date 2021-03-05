NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York State is keeping St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Queens funded, at least for now, after budget cuts were proposed.
The announcement was made during a rally in support of the Far Rockaway facility on Friday.
It comes after blowback from the community over proposals to cut staff and the number of beds at the hospital.
"Because of you, we have got a reprieve on keeping St. John's Hospital open. The heroes of this hospital deserve more than a pink slip," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
A union for hospital workers said the New York Department of Health will continue essential funding for this fiscal year, while also exploring ways to keep the hospital fully serviced in the future.