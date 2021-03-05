NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As vaccination efforts ramped up in February, so did jobs numbers across the country.

It’s a sign the labor market is recovering one year into the pandemic. So, who is hiring?

There’s a sweet spot in the pandemic for chocolates. It’s selling so well at Coco Confections and Coffee in Sea Cliff, that they’re hiring.

“Had a great Valentine’s Day and Easter is next. Thankfully, it’s looking like we’re going to need some help here,” owner Terrance Kenniff told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

So is Trellus, the new same-day local delivery service just for small businesses.

“Our goal is to drive more business to small businesses. So they hire, we hire… and Long Island grows,” said founder Adam Haber.

In fact, America is hiring in numbers not seen in months. The U.S. Labor Department jobs report showed a surprisingly robust 379,000 jobs added in February, the most since October.

The economy is strengthening, but with just a fraction of the 10 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

“The jobs just evaporated and those are unlikely to come back, primarily because, as the federal reserve said, they expect 30% of businesses not to reopen,” said economist Dr. Martin Cantor.

Jobs listings have tripled in health care, according to Steve Weber from Access Staffing.

“Nurses, phlebotomists, operations, administrative staff,” Weber said.

Legal jobs are booming as courts reopen.

“A lot of them are hiring, let’s say receptionists or just administrative staff. Just, very clerical to get through to the front door and then maneuver in the system where they can develop their skills and get recognized and move up,” said Weber.

Many job openings are unfilled at nonprofits.

“We’re actually struggling with resumes,” said Ralph Fasano, executive director at Concern For Independent Living, which houses veterans.

Fasano said COVID fears kept applicants away, but now they’re prioritized for vaccines and filling dozens of openings.

“Great jobs, great benefits, great pension plans, great health insurance,” said Fasano.

Nonprofit agencies say their jobs lead to meaningful careers folks may not have considered before the pandemic.

Plus, being out of work for too long may make it even more difficult to land a job.