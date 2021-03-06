NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A fire truck hit a child on Staten Island, seriously injuring the boy, authorities and witnesses said Saturday.
The truck was returning from a call and heading eastbound on Broad Street when the collision happened around 7:20 a.m., according to police and the FDNY.
Firefighters gave the boy aid until an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital, police said.
The collision is under investigation. Police say it appears the child was trying to cross the street.
Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.
