NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A paramedic who was bitten on her face while responding to a call in Brooklyn is speaking out.
Police say a 17-year-old girl in Sheepshead Bay bit Jenna Piscitello as the fire department medic was helping the patient onto a stretcher early Friday morning.
Piscitello says the teen showed no signs of aggression leading up to the attack.READ MORE: Police: Teen Bites Paramedic On Face While Being Placed On Stretcher In Brooklyn
“As I picked her up, she just wrapped her legs around me and her arms around my neck and then just bit into me, and at first, I didn’t, like, really realize what she was doing, and then there was just immense amounts of pain … There’s always a danger, but it just, I just, we need better protection in some way, shape or form,” she said.
Piscitello needed four stitches on her face.
She says the wound is still painful and that she may need follow-up treatment.