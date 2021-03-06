NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was found dead inside a building in the Financial District.
It happened inside an abandoned building on South Street.
Sources tell CBS2 the 19-year-old homeless woman's boyfriend found her Saturday morning, wrapped in plastic and a garbage bag.
Police responded around 9:20 a.m. and found the victim unconscious and unresponsive.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.