NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Service cuts impacted all branches of the Long Island Rail Road on Monday.

Transit officials said with low ridership, it’s a move to save money. But as CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported, commuters were not impressed.

“This is too many people on a train. People were standing, and they were all over you. It was really bad,” one rider said.

Pictures showed commuters packed near the doorway on the 6:09 train from Mineola to Penn Station. Another showed riders standing all down the aisle.

Nateshia Tria, who is a nurse, said she was worried about COVID the entire ride.

“I actually almost had a panic attack because it was so crowded,” she said. “I figured they are cutting costs, but it’s so risky, because a lot of the population still hasn’t been vaccinated.”

Long Island Rail Road officials said train schedules are being scaled back due to low ridership. Since the pandemic, 90% of trains have been carrying less than 30% of their normal capacities.

Authorities said the move will save them $15.5 million in overtime, but won’t mean any layoffs.

“The latest data for Long Island Rail Road is we’ve lost 75% of our customers compared to pre-COVID,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye told WCBS Newsradio 880. “The trains that are operating right now are carrying 8%, 11%, 14%, 15%.”

The MTA said the cuts will help pay for improvement projects, like track work. Service will continue on all 11 branches but with fewer trains, and some that were express are now local.

Many riders asked why now, when life is just starting to pick back up.

“They should’ve done this over the summer, when no one was really there on the trains and stuff. Now it’s just ridiculous,” said Kathleen Cotter.



“I was wondering when they were going to start making cutbacks to save some money. They went way too far,” Thomas Capobianca added. “Because the guidelines of the CDC saying that even [with] the people getting vaccinated now, we still need to be safe.”

The MTA said these changes are temporary and it’s monitoring ridership closely. When it increases, the agency will add service back.

As for Monday, the LIRR said the day-one issues should subside or it will add more cars.

“During this morning’s rush, there were sporadic and isolated incidents of crowding on a few trains in the morning rush and we are prepared to add service during the p.m. rush as well as tomorrow morning to immediately address this issue,” LIRR President Phil Eng said in a statement. “As always, we will continue to monitor ridership and make adjustments as necessary whether that is lengthening trains or adding additional service.”