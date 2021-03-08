NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex, pulled back the veil on what life was like for them in the the royal family.

Meghan Markle said she considered suicide because the experience was so taxing. Experts believe Markle’s admission can help others, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

Most will never know what it’s like to be British royalty.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Markle told Winfrey.

Her feelings of helplessness deflated any fantasies.

Suicidal ideations, Markle said, came after an onslaught of stories villainizing her in the British press, which she and Prince Harry said was compounded by racism and a lack of support from the monarchy.

“And if a member of his family will comfortably say we’ve all had to deal with things that are rude – rude and racist are not the same,” Markle said.

Dr. Jeff Gardere from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine says racism can take a physical and emotional toll.

“You can’t be in this fight and flight mode all the time because it begins to break down your internal organs. And certainly it begins to wear down your emotional immune system,” Dr. Gardere said.

Markle was able to overcome the trauma and ultimately share it with the world, bucking the stigma associated with mental health struggles.

“She’s in a place of vulnerability and talked about her struggle and how she’s gotten through it. And I think in many ways that will serve as a template for so many people,” said Gardere.

That vulnerability made the couple less majestic and far more real.

“Being a Black woman and understanding how you have to walk in this world that we live in, I pray for her,” said Belkis Whyte.

“I was so triggered by it because there are so many layers to it. It’s awful,” said Rohma Siddiqui.

Those struggling with mental health – especially during the pandemic – are not alone.

If you or someone you know is at immediate rusk of hurting themselves, there is immediate help available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number is 800-273-8255. It’s staffed 24 hours a day.