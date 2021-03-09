NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Police Department wants your help identifying the people who shot and stabbed three men the Bronx.
It happened Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 a.m. at Third Avenue at East 137th Street in Mott Haven.READ MORE: LIRR Adding Service On Some Lines After Cutbacks Sparked Crowding And Complaints
According to police, it began when a gray KIA Sorrento and a red Honda Civic rolled up to the location. Two men got out of the vehicles, one with a gun and the other with a “cutting instrument.” The gunman opened fire, hitting a 25-year-old in the back and another 25-year-old several times in the arms and torso. The other man then stabbed a 30-year-old man seven times in the torso.
The gunman took off in the red Honda Civic, the other suspect in the gray KIA Sorrento. They drove off southbound on Third Avenue.READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 2: Jury Selection Continues Pending Appeals Court Decision On 3rd-Degree Murder Charge
The three victims were rushed to area hospitals and are expected to survive.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.MORE NEWS: Criminal Complaint Reveals Disturbing Details In Death Of 10-Year-Old Harlem Boy Ayden Wolfe