By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Expect a cold night if you live north and west of NYC. About 15-20 miles will get you temps around 32.
Central Park will be around 40 in the morning, with the sunrise set for 6:15 a.m.
Skies are clear overnight and sunny all day Wednesday. We can also expect a wide range in temps… an easterly wind off the cold Atlantic brings temps way down, especially at coast. Eastern Long Island may not get out of the 40s while western areas of New Jersey will near 60.
By Thursday, a true warming wind will arrive. Inland will yet again achieve the warmest temps, some hitting the 70s!
Another spring swing is slated for Saturday but this time, temps swing down to the 40s…
Have good one!