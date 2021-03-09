NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a robbery suspect they say held up two people at knifepoint just minutes apart in SoHo.
The first incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 in front on Broadway between Prince and East Houston streets.
Police said the suspect robbed a 51-year-old man at knifepoint and took off toward East Houston Street.
Five minutes later, the suspect allegedly pulled a knife on a 21-year-old man at the Bleecker Street 6 train station.
Police said that victim fought back and suffered a cut on the hand.
The suspect fled the scene emptyhanded, heading south on Lafayette Street.
The suspect fled the scene emptyhanded, heading south on Lafayette Street.

The victim followed him out of the station and recorded a video to turn over to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.