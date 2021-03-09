NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City plans to end solitary confinement in city jails.
The Board of Correction proposed new rules Tuesday to ensure that people will be held accountable in a system that is based on certain and fair principles.
“Working with our Board of Corrections, we found a plan that will work, that will provide a safe environment for those who are incarcerated and officers alike, but will end the scourge of solitary confinement,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Watch Mayor de Blasio’s daily briefing —
The mayor says the plan also calls for education and training for detainees for a pathway beyond jail.