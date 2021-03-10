NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man on Staten Island.
A victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds just after 2 a.m. outside the Stapleton Houses on Hill Street.READ MORE: Toddler Killed, Family Members Hurt In Overnight Fire On Long Island
He was pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.READ MORE: Disturbing Video: 81-Year-Old Man Shoved Onto Sidewalk Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store
Police have not released the man’s name or made any arrests in the case.MORE NEWS: COVID Vaccine: New Yorkers 60 And Older Now Eligible, More Essential Workers Next Week
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.