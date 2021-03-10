CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a body found in the trunk of a car in Queens.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as police prepared to tow the car away.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 10 a.m. on Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park as authorities got set to tow the car.

Sources tell CBS2 that the victim is a 26-year-old woman who had been reported missing.

Her name has not been released.

