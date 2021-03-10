GORDON HEIGHTS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say an early morning fire in Suffolk County Wednesday claimed the life of a little girl, just shy of 2-years-old.
The fire started around 3 a.m. at a home on Maple Lane in Gordon Heights.
Police say nine members of an extended family were inside at the time of the fire.
A 57-year-old man, 34-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police say it does not appear criminal.
The victims’ names have not been released.
