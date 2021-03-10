CLARKSBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center stresses the importance of resuming vital screenings, as young onset colorectal cancer is on the rise, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Wednesday.

Ann Pullen had zero symptoms, but decided it was finally time to get her routine colonoscopy.

“When I woke up the doctor said, ‘There’s a growth here that looks like colon cancer.’ I don’t even get stomachaches, so I was very surprised,” the 54-year-old said.

The American Cancer Society recommends getting a preventative screening at 50. It now wants to lower the age to 45 due to the rise in early onset colon cancer.

Pullen had put off the appointment for years, telling herself she was too busy with work and family. But with more time at home during the pandemic, she is thankful she did.

“If I had waited another six months, I think, it wouldn’t have been as good of an outcome,” Pullen said.

Surgery cured her.

When asked why it is so important to catch it early, Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Dr. Andrea Cercek said, “The most important thing about colorectal cancer is that it is actually completely preventable. So, unlike many other cancers which are really hard to detect, colon cancer starts in a polyp. So the polyp is removed and the chances of developing a cancer are gone.”

Screenings make a huge difference.

As for if cancer runs in your family, Cercek said, “You should get screened sooner. The recommended is 10 years younger than the family member.”

Medical experts say keep social distancing but stop medical distancing. It made all the difference for Pullen.

“I would say, don’t let the fear of going into medical facility delay your screening,” Pullen said.

Recent research found patients delaying care for a few months may result in a much higher death rate for several common cancers.

