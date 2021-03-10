HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday signed a bill outlawing discrimination based on hair styles historically associated with race.
The CROWN Act takes effect immediately in the workplace, schools and other public accommodations.
CROWN stands for "creating a respectful and open world for natural hair."
"I'm an old white guy. When I grew up, everybody's always talking about a melting pot. Maybe you heard that phrase. In part they said, we're all going to melt. We're going to become like each other. We're going to dress alike. We're going to speak alike. We're going to wear our hair alike. We're going to change our names so they sound more American. And that was what they thought maybe about a melting pot, but that's not what I thought," Lamont said.
Connecticut is now the eighth state to adopt a new law on the issue.