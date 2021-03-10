CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in a possible sex assault in East Harlem.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on 131st Street near Park Avenue.

Police say a woman in her 40s reported that she was confronted by a man she didn’t know in the lobby of her building.

He allegedly held her down and sexually assaulted her.

She was taken to a local hospital for observation.

