NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect in a possible sex assault in East Harlem.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on 131st Street near Park Avenue.
Police say a woman in her 40s reported that she was confronted by a man she didn't know in the lobby of her building.
He allegedly held her down and sexually assaulted her.
She was taken to a local hospital for observation.