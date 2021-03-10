WOODBURY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A manhunt is underway for a multiple murder suspect in South Jersey.

Police are looking for Sean Lannon in connection with a killing Monday in Gloucester County. They have not released any details about what happened or who was killed.

Investigators say the 47-year-old is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico. The victims included his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last Friday in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport garage, police said.

Lannon was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said.

Albuquerque police said three of the people were reported missing since January from Grants, about 80 miles west of the city.

Authorities have said that the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60, were found inside a car parked on the top level of the garage on Friday. The condition of the bodies and cause of death were not immediately clear.

“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez said.

The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV with New Jersey license plates U71-JXG, authorities said. He was last seen in Camden.

Lannon is considered armed and dangerous and people are urged not to approach him but to notify authorities if he’s spotted. Anonymous tips can be emailed to tips@gloucester.nj.us. You can also reach the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 384-5534.

