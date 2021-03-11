NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-year-old man was shot to death overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue M and East 19th Street in Midwood.READ MORE: Vaccinated Grandmother In The Bronx Gets A Prescription For A Hug
Police said the victim was shot four times in the chest and pronounced dead at New York Community Hospital.READ MORE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Latest Sexual Harassment Allegation Is 'Gut Wrenching,' Continues To Deny Wrongdoing
Investigators are questioning a person who found the gun at the scene. The search continues for the shooter.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman Attacked By Attempted Rapist In Harlem
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.