NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man seen on video stabbing a teen on a scooter in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Feb. 24 near the corner of 179th Street and University Avenue in University Heights.
Police said the 15-year-old victim was sitting on his scooter when the suspect walked up and started arguing with him.
Surveillance video shows the argument turn physical, with the suspect stabbing the teen multiple times.
Police said he took off heading east on West Burnside Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.