NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Just days after shuttering its doors, an effort is underway to reopen the city’s largest Chinese restaurant.
Staff workers, community leaders and residents gathered outside Jing Fong restaurant in Chinatown on Friday.
They announced a plan to restructure ownership, expand the business model and save jobs in order to reopen the restaurant.
"Our community will stand together to make sure that institutions and landmarks will not be forgotten. It will be rebuilt. It will be better than it was because that is what is needed to recover from COVID," community leader Don Lee said.
Jing Fong closed its famous 800-person dining room due to losses suffered because of the pandemic.