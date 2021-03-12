NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in an attempted rape in East Harlem.
The incident happened Wednesday evening near East 131st Street and Harlem River Drive.
According to police, 33-year-old Jolart Wilson grabbed a 40-year-old woman, threw her to the ground, pulled down her pants and tried to rape her.
Police say the woman fought back and Wilson ran off.
Wilson was arrested Friday and is facing multiple charges.
The victim suffered minor injuries. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.