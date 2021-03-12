NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Georgetown head men’s basketball coach and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing says he was harassed by security guards during the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported, it’s not the first time security at The Garden has been questioned for their methods.

“I thought this was my building, and I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asked for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am,” Ewing said.

Ewing is one of the most identifiable athletes in New York history. He’s 7 feet tall and his number 33 is retired by the Knicks.

After Ewing’s team knocked off top-seeded Villanova, he reveled his frustration with arena security. It seemed like a funny moment at first, but it took a more serious tone.

“I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’ I’m going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say, ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?'” Ewing said.

He’s referring to James Dolan, Knicks owner and CEO of Madison Square Garden.

The Garden released a statement saying, “Jim and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that. We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York.”

It’s not the first time a New York great had issues at the arena. In 2017, Charles Oakley was tossed from a game after a dust up with security.

Last year, Spike Lee said he was “done going to Knicks games” after his own issues with security.

Now, Ewing’s is added to the growing list of incidents involving Garden security and some of city’s biggest icons.