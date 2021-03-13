CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old is dead after a triple shooting in Brooklyn.

It happened Saturday morning on Farragut Road and East 82nd Street in Canarsie.

Police say three teenagers were walking when someone jumped out of a car, opened fire and then took off.

A bullet struck the 17-year-old in the chest, killing him.

An 18-year-old was shot in the face, and a 19-year-old was struck in the leg.

No arrests have been made so far.

