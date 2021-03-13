CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday.

It happened around 6 p.m. at the Sutter Avenue subway station in Brownsville.

Police say the teen pulled out a Taser after getting into an argument with an 18-year-old woman.

That’s when the woman allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old with an unknown object and took off.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made.

