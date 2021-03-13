NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday.
It happened around 6 p.m. at the Sutter Avenue subway station in Brownsville.
Police say the teen pulled out a Taser after getting into an argument with an 18-year-old woman.
That’s when the woman allegedly stabbed the 14-year-old with an unknown object and took off.
The victim's condition is unknown.
So far, no arrests have been made.