NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were injured Saturday morning after a shooting in Williamsburg.

It happened inside a building that police say was being used as a makeshift lounge.

Investigators say shots were fired after an argument during a pop-up party.

“As individuals began fleeing the location, additional shots were fired outside. At this time, we do not yet know the motive for this dispute or how many individuals discharged a firearm,” NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.

A 23-year-old woman was among the five shooting victims.

Police are still looking for shooter or shooters.

