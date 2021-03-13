NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Five people were injured Saturday morning after a shooting in Williamsburg.
It happened inside a building that police say was being used as a makeshift lounge.
Investigators say shots were fired after an argument during a pop-up party.
“As individuals began fleeing the location, additional shots were fired outside. At this time, we do not yet know the motive for this dispute or how many individuals discharged a firearm,” NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.
A 23-year-old woman was among the five shooting victims.
Police are still looking for shooter or shooters.