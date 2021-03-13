CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
YONKERS, N.Y.

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are engaged in a standoff and negotiation with an armed suspect in Yonkers.

Multiple streets are closed in the area near Livingston Avenue, including: South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue and Stanley Place, police said Saturday afternoon.

Yonkers Police are advising people to stay away from the area and said nearby residents should stay inside and away from doors and windows.

According to a public safety alert, officers were conducting a welfare check at a home on Livingston Avenue when they say an emotionally disturbed person made threats and opened fire.

Police returned fire, but no injures were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for updates.

