YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are engaged in a standoff and negotiation with an armed suspect in Yonkers.
Multiple streets are closed in the area near Livingston Avenue, including: South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue and Stanley Place, police said Saturday afternoon.
Yonkers Police are advising people to stay away from the area and said nearby residents should stay inside and away from doors and windows.
Police activity in the area of Livingston Avenue
— Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) March 13, 2021
According to a public safety alert, officers were conducting a welfare check at a home on Livingston Avenue when they say an emotionally disturbed person made threats and opened fire.
Police say emotionally disturbed person is barricaded inside home on Livingston Ave. Authorities say it started off as welfare check. Suspect accused of firing shots; officers returned fire. No current injuries
— Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) March 13, 2021
Police returned fire, but no injures were reported.
