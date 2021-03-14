NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of New York’s own musicians won a GRAMMY Award on Sunday.
Harlem‘s Kenneth Overton was nominated for three GRAMMYs and won one for Best Choral Performance.
LIST: 2021 GRAMMY Award Winners (Updated)
Overton is also part of a new program in the city to help discover New York’s musical legacy.
MORE: Self-Guided Walking Tours Highlight History Of Black Composers, Musicians Around NYC
The program uses a free app designed to showcase composers, musicians and places that highlight the rich Black history of New York City through a series of self-guided musical walking tours.