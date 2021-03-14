NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a new push Sunday to revise federally funded food programs that are being stretched thin during the pandemic.
“Children certified for WIC services receive just $2.25 per week for fruits and vegetables. That amount of money will not get you anywhere near the recommended daily nutrition intake,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said.
She says now is the time to take a closer look at food programs like SNAP and WIC.
The Democrat is joining more than 135 members of Congress to urge the Department of Agriculture to improve programs.
Almost a quarter million New Yorkers are WIC recipients, however the program has not been revised since 2014.