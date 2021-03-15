NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Women ruled at Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards with Beyoncé becoming the most winning artist in GRAMMY history.
Meanwhile, powerful performances acknowledged ongoing racial tensions across the country.READ MORE: Harlem's Kenneth Overton Takes Home GRAMMY Award For Best Choral Performance
GRAMMYs in the midst of a pandemic meant no dancing crowds inside a star-studded Staples Center, but it didn’t stop the stars from showing up in style.
Host Trevor Noah made it clear this year’s ceremony would be different, but not disappointing.
From Black pumas to Record of the Year winner Billie Eilish, dozens of performers brought the concert to millions of people hungry for live music, including a powerful moment depicting racial tension across the country.READ MORE: SEE IT: Top 11 Most Amazing Pictures From The 2021 GRAMMY Performers
Megan Thee Stallion took home the award for Best New Artist, and Taylor Swift won for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
History was made this year with all female nominees in several big rock and country categories.
Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy followed in her mom’s footsteps with a pre-show GRAMMY win that makes her one of the youngest GRAMMY winners ever.
There was also a moment of reflection honoring some of the lives lost this year, including legends Bill Withers and Kenny Rogers.MORE NEWS: 'President Biden, We Demand Justice': Activist Tamika Mallory Takes Stage Alongside Rapper Lil Baby At GRAMMY Awards
Music’s biggest night was a bright spot after a dark year.