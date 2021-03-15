NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A historic home in Brooklyn which is believed to have been a stop on the Underground Railroad will be preserved by the city.
We first told you about 227 Duffield Street last month. In the 19th century, it was home to Harriet and Thomas Truesdell, members of the anti-slavery movement before the Civil War.
Activists say tunnels in the basement connecting neighboring buildings led them to believe it was also a stop along the Underground Railroad.
The city's first lady Chirlane McCray spoke about the decision Monday.
“It will be protected and celebrated for a very long time to come,” McCray said.
“This was a priceless opportunity to protect history and start a reexamination of both the problems, the bad things, but also the good things, also the things that should give us inspiration for the future,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
The mayor says the city is looking forward to doing "something very special" with the building.