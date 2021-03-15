MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Christian McBride, a jazz musician from Montclair, New Jersey, won his seventh GRAMMY on Sunday.

McBride, a bassist who has played with some of the greats, watched from home as he won for Best Instrumental Jazz Album, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

McBride won along with late jazz keyboard pioneer Chick Corea, who died in February.

“The real GRAMMY for me was getting to play with Chick Corea. That meant more to me than having something on my mantel,” McBride said.

McBride spoke with CBS2 from his basement office at his home in Montclair.

“This town is like an artist colony,” McBride said. “It’s almost like Greenwich Village West.”

Born in Philadelphia, and still a self-described Philly sports enthusiast, McBride eventually moved to New York City and attended The Julliard School.

His earliest inspirations were his father and great uncle. Both were professional bass players.

Decades later, McBride has played with everyone he looked up to and says, for him, it really is all about the music.

“Joe Henderson, McCoy Tyner, Freddy Hubbard, Betty Carter… They knew that their musical legacy was far more important than any records that they sold,” said McBride.

Gainer asked McBride how he celebrated his latest win.

“I mean, I haven’t been out today at all, except to bring up the recycling bins from the street,” he said. “Got to put that garbage out every Sunday night. Who cares if you won a GRAMMY?”

Or seven.

McBride also hosts a radio program and is artistic director for Jazz House Kids, a nonprofit that mentors and educates children. His wife is the founder.