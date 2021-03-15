Today will be gorgeous, but breezy and much colder. Expect highs in the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. ***RED FLAG WARNING (ELEVATED FIRE RISK) IN NJ UNTIL 5 PM***
It will be cold again tonight, but not as windy. Temperatures will fall into the 20s with some teens across our suburbs.
Expect more cloud cover tomorrow with a chance of snow (believe it or not) and rain into the afternoon with a slightly better chance into the evening and nighttime hours; the snow/rain is expected to taper off Wednesday morning. When all is said and done, a trace-2″ of snowfall is expected, but mainly across the northern/northwestern half of our area.
For the remainder of Wednesday, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s.