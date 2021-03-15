By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR!!! It's a bone-chilling start to the day with temps in the teens for most… but gusty winds will make it feel like single digits for some!
Skies will be clear through the day, but despite the sunshine, temps will be stuck in the upper 30s. Persistent breezes will make it feel like the 20s… bundle up!
Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday ahead of a weak area of disturbed weather that may bring some rain and snow showers during the PM on Tuesday… stay tuned!