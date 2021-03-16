NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on video opening fire at a building in Jackson Heights.
It happened Sunday at 3:50 a.m. at 91st Street and 35th Avenue.READ MORE: 2 People Shot Waiting In Line At Brooklyn Seafood Restaurant
Video shows the man enter the courtyard, pull out a gun, aim up and fire two shots. Police say one shot hit the exterior of the building, and another went through a window of a third floor apartment and got stuck in the ceiling.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Bryan Sanon Among More Than A Dozen Shot During Violent Weekend In NYC: ‘He Was Just A Baby’
There were three people in the apartment at the time. Thankfully, no one was injured.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.