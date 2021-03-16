CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of posing as police officers in a home invasion in Queens.

Police say five men broke into a basement apartment in Jamaica around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday and tied up a man and a woman inside with zip ties.

One allegedly hit the man in the head with a gun.

Police say the group ransacked the apartment, running off with an unknown amount of jewelry.

The man hit by a suspect was not seriously hurt.

