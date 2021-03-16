MINE HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A health care worker in New Jersey got some much-needed help with her home.
Patricia Lopez has been in need of a new roof on her Mine Hill home.
Lopez is a nurse’s assistant at a Morris County hospital. She has helped in the fight against the coronavirus for the past year while raising her son on her own.
After hearing her story, Parsippany-based roofing company GAF partnered with Morris Habitat for Humanity to install a new roof.
GAF provided workers from its roofing academy.
"Not only are we getting this experience, you know, hands-on experience, but at the same time, too, we're helping somebody. Doing something like this for someone that helps everyone every day is amazing," roofing academy student Joel Santos said.
GAF also donated the roofing materials.