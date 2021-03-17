NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they’re searching for a man and woman seen on video taking shopping carts full of merchandise from a BJ’s store without paying.
The suspects were caught on camera shortly after 8 p.m. Friday inside the store on 48th Street in Long Island City, Queens.READ MORE: Leaked Tape Indicates N.Y. Assembly Postponed Cuomo Impeachment Vote To Make Sure Accusers Were Telling The Truth
Surveillance video shows them loading two carts, while the man talks on a cellphone. Eventually, they slip out an emergency exit.READ MORE: Coronavirus Vaccine Eligibility Expands In New York
Police said the suspects were last seen getting into a dark colored four-door sedan.
They made off with nearly $8,000 in merchandise, including Advil, Tylenol and Pepcid.MORE NEWS: St. Patrick's Day Events Go Mostly Virtual For Second Year In A Row
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.