NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing people on Facebook Marketplace.
Investigators believe the suspect struck twice this month in Upper Manhattan.
On March 2, police said the suspect and two others met up with two men to purchase a necklace. Instead of handing over the money, they allegedly pulled out a gun and stole the victims' chain, wallet, cellphone and cash.
A similar incident happened on March 12. Police said two female victims were punched in the face and hit with a gun.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.