NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major development is planned for the heart of Harlem.
The National Urban League will build its new headquarters on 125th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue.
It's a $242 million development project.
Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the announcement Wednesday.
"That journey began almost a decade ago for us to do something spectacular," Morial said. "But this is for Harlem. What will you have? One hundred and seventy units of affordable housing, the National Urban League's headquarters and the first ever civil rights museum in New York history."
The National Urban League was founded in Harlem in 1910. Its current location is in the Financial District.