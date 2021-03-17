CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In Brooklyn, NYPD medical staff members are using their skills to help eligible New Yorkers get their COVID shots.

The vaccines are available at the NYPD Community Center in East New York.

The center is open Monday through Friday until the end of May.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do this, to help out, to help the city of New York, and again to further help everyone in the city to get past COVID,” said Inspector Anthony Gazis, commanding officer of the NYPD Medical Division.

The NYPD‘s vaccine site opened last week and already nearly 3,000 New Yorkers have been vaccinated there.

The department’s medical division is hoping to vaccinate more than 40,000 people by the end of May.

