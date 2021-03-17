NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD deployed officers to the city’s Asian communities Tuesday night in response to the deadly shootings in Georgia.
The NYPD said officers from the NYPD Critical Response Command were sent to areas such as Flushing, Sunset Park and Chinatown in Manhattan.READ MORE: Cuomo's Political Problems Mount As St. Sen. Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins Says She Thinks Impeachment Trial Would Result In Conviction
As CBS News reported, at least eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas Tuesday.
A suspect was taken into custody in connection with one of the shootings, and Atlanta police said it is “extremely likely” he is also the suspect in the other two shootings.READ MORE: At Least 8 Killed In Shootings At 3 Atlanta-Area Spas, 1 Suspect In Custody
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said it appears all the victims are female and “it appears that they may be Asian.”
Officials have not yet determined a motive for the shootings. The investigation is ongoing.MORE NEWS: 3-Year-Old Child Dies After Dog Attack In Middlesex County
Stay with CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on this developing story.